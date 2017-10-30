Local Halloween Activities

Lots of activities around the Panhandle for Halloween. Paramount Baptist Church, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, South Georgia Baptists Church, Grace Church and First Baptist Church will hold Trunk or Treat events.

Auto dealers Street Toyota, Street Volkswagen and Gene Messer Ford also will put on Trunk or Treat activities.

David Meraz Marketing and Public Relations Manager for Street Volkswagen talks about their event.

Westgate mall is having their Mall-O-Ween where kids’ ages 12-year-old and younger can trick or treat. No scary, gory, inappropriate or clown costumes are allowed.

Street Volkswagen 4:00 to 6 pm 8707 Pilgrim Dr 806 350-8999

Street Toyota 4:00 to 6p6 pm500 S Soncy Rd 806 355-9846

St. Paul United Methodist Church. 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31, 4317 W. Interstate 40. Free. 806-352-5615

The Lighthouse of Amarillo 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31, 5631 Pavillard Dr. Free. 806-383-8585

First Baptist Church‘s annual Family Fall Carnival. 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31, 1208 S. Tyler St. Free. 806-373-2891

Gene Messer Ford Trunk or Treat. 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31, 3400 Soncy Road. Free. 806-355-7471

Paramount Baptist Church. 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31, 3801 S. Western St. Free. 806-355-3396

Temple Baptist Church 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31, 3208 S. Van Buren St. Free. 806-372-2306

South Georgia Baptist Church‘s annual trunk or treat. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31, 5209 S. Georgia St. Free. 806-355-8169)