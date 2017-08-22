Local Group Wants Statue Removed
By Mike Hill
|
Aug 22, 2017 @ 7:26 PM

There is a lot of controversy nationwide about the removal of Confederate statues, and Amarillo is no exception. The group Indivisible Amarillo is gathering signatures to have a statue relocated from Elwood Park. Jerri Glover with the group explains why they want the statue moved.

She also spoke about the argument that it’s part of our history.

The group is taking signatures on Change.org to begin a petition that will eventually be presented to the City Council.

https://www.change.org/p/removal-of-confederate-statue-at-ellwood-park-in-amarillo-tx

To hear the complete interview, click here:

 

