Local Farmers Suffer Major Setback

As harvest gets underway, significant losses are being dealt to farmers throughout much of the Texas High Plains as a result of exceptionally high levels of mycotoxin found in corn planted for feedgrain purposes.

David Gibson, executive director of Texas Corn Producers, tells me the specific mycotoxin involved is fumonisin, a naturally occurring byproduct of fungal activity caused by a soil-borne spore. The levels being detected are well above what has been seen in our area in many years, according to Gibson.

Gibson says fumonisin issues are believed to result when corn ears that have been damaged by hail or other causes become affected by moisture and heat stress. At high levels, such as are being seen in our area now, the presence of fumonisin can result in corn being significantly devalued or outright rejected by grain elevators and other buyers.

However, Gibson says farmers can receive protection through crop insurance. But careful steps need to be taken.

Much more information for farmers is available from Texas Corn Producers by clicking on this link: http://texascorn.org/2017/09/mycotoxin-levels-high-plains-pose-threat-regions-corn-farmers/

We’ll have more on this story in our agribusiness coverage on KGNC-AM Wednesday morning. But one other point that needs to be made is this: Gibson says established safeguards should prevent mycotoxin issues from becoming a food supply concern. However, he added the warning that people need to avoid randomly going into fields to pick corn to eat because “you just don’t know what you’re getting.”