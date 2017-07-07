Drought Conditions Spreading

The weekly update of the Drought Monitor map shows expanding drought conditions across the Texas Panhandle. This is true even though we have had some storms in recent weeks that have produced good rains around the region. However, many of those rain events were pretty isolated in terms of coverage area, and precipitation totals are running further and further behind. For example, National Weather Service data shows that, since May 1 Amarillo has received just 2.96 inches of precipitation, which is 3.01 inches below normal.

To see the latest Drought Monitor map, use the link below:

http://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/Home/StateDroughtMonitor.aspx?TX