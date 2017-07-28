Local Crops Getting Thirsty

No rest for irrigation systems as drought conditions worsen in the Texas Panhandle. The spotty showers we’ve had around the area this week have been the exception rather than the rule, and numbers from the National Weather Service illustrate how extreme our dry spell has been.

From May 1 through July 27, Amarillo received just 3.78 inches of rain, which is 4.1 inches below normal. In other words, we’ve been getting about half our normal rainfall during this growing season for corn and cotton and sorghum. In addition to a negative impact for local crops, our grazing lands are also suffering.

The Drought Monitor map is now showing 19 of the 26 Texas Panhandle counties are affected somewhat by drought, with seven of those counties now falling into D-2 or severe drought status, which is where whatever’s growing begins to wither. Those counties now at D-2 are Hutchinson, Carson, Lipscomb, Hemphill, Wheeler, Collingsworth, and Childress.

To see the map, go here:

http://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/Home/StateDroughtMonitor.aspx?TX