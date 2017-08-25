Local company finalist for International award

Gary’s Heating and Air Conditioning Incorporated has been named a finalist in the International Torch Award for Ethics competition. Gary’s won the local award earlier this year which qualified them for the international award. Janna Kiehl with the BBB explains more about the award.

The last time a finalist was from this area was Amarillo National Bank in 2002. Gary Ward, co-owner of Gary’s, tells what the award means to him.

Seventy companies from throughout the US, Canada and Mexico entered the 2017 International awards from which the five finalists have been chosen.