Local Ag Supports SP4K

Amarillo school kids who receive meals through the Snack Pak 4 Kids (SP4K) program are getting a protein boost thanks to the support of beef and dairy groups in the Texas Panhandle.

The new effort was announced today during the Texas Cattle Feeders Association convention. Dyron Howell (pictured at the podium), the volunteer executive director of SP4K, explains how the new Buy One Get One Beef Stik program works.

Among those participating in the program are Texas Cattle Feeders Association, Cactus Feeders, Cargill, Caviness Beef Packers, Clint & Sons Processing, Elanco, Friona Industries, Hi-Pro Feeds, Legacy Farms, Nutra Blend, Micro Technologies, Snack Pak 4 Kids, and Southwest Dairy Farmers.

If you want to buy beef sticks to help the program now, you can use this link:

https://www.clintandsons.com/collections/snack-sticks/products/sp4k-beef-stik

And for more about SP4K, go here:

http://www.sp4k.org/

