Livestock Producers Need Help

The wildfires that have raged across the Texas Panhandle this week have taken a toll on ranchers and others in the local livestock industry. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension says donations are needed in the way of hay and feed, fencing materials, and monetary contributions.

Supply points to help out livestock producers have been established in Lipscomb, Pampa, and Canadian. If you have donations to make or would like information about assistance, you can contact one of the following County Extension Agents: