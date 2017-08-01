Lawmakers Hear From Area Producers

There was a large attendance at yesterday’s House Ag Committee listening session at Angelo State University. A good number of local producers went to San Angelo to share their thoughts about the farm bill and other ag policy matters, including Dale Artho, who is a Wildorado farmer and a Deaf Smith County Commissioner.

Committee members also heard from local dairyman and Select Milk Producers President Brad Bouma who said labor is the biggest issue for the dairy business right now.

Local cattleman and TCFA chairman Jim Lovell told the committee funding is needed to protect animal health.

And Tim McDonald, president and CEO of AgTexas Farm Credit Services, offered the ag lender’s perspective.

Our listening area was well-represented at yesterday’s House Ag Committee meeting in San Angelo, with local ag leaders offering input the committee will put to use as it works on the next farm bill.