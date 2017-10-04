What’s Trending in Dairy?
By Doug Hammett
|
Oct 4, 2017 @ 7:00 AM

KGNC Agribusiness Director James Hunt visited with Hereford Dairyman Mike Schouten of Mission Dairy for the latest dairy updates sponsored by Lone Stare Milk Producers.

To listen to the full report, click on the audio player below:

Related Content

UPDATED: Wednesday’s Ag News Roundup
Tax Reform: From a Cattleman’s Perspective
Ag Calendar / Updated 10-04-17
Weather Not Friendly To Cotton
Tuesday’s Ag News Roundup
Time To Vote On Checkoff
Comments