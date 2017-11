An overnight single vehicle rollover results in a fatality. The incident happened around 1 a.m Thursday morning when 20-year-old Randy Allan Weld failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway causing his Chevrolet Suburban to leave the road and roll multiple times. Weld was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene at 1:13 a.m. Weld was not wearing his seatbelt and this accident remains under investigation.