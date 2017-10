A traffic stop Monday afternoon by a Department of Public Safety trooper nets 700 thousand dollars of marijuana

The trooper stopped a 2005 Silverado near Conway for a traffic violation and soon discovered multiple plastic-wrapped bundles of marijuana in and behind the rear passenger seats and in between the pickup bed and bed liner.

Officials say the drugs are worth around $776,000.

The driver, 32-year-old Jesus Lopez of Arizona, was arrested and booked into the Carson County Jail.