Lane Closures for July 31 – August 4.

On Monday July 31st the Bell Street bridge will reopen for the workweek and traffic will be put back on I-40. Starting on Friday, August 4th, the demolition of the main Bell Street bridge will begin at 9 p.m. and will remain closed through completion of the project. I-40 will be closed in both directions through the work zone at Bell Street beginning with lane closures at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 4th followed by full closure of the interstate at 9 p.m. On Soncy, installation of raised medians will continue, with completion expected by Aug. 4. The left and center turn lanes will be closed in both directions when crews work at the following intersections at Soncy Street just north of I-40, 45th Avenue, 34th Avenue, Westgate Parkway.

On I-27, the left lane will be closed in both directions from Rockwell Road to Hollywood Road for cable barrier repair work next Thursday and Friday.

On I-40, the left lane will be closed in both directions from the Oldham County line to SL 335 (Soncy Street) for cable barrier repair work.

Various lanes of the I-40 frontage roads will be closed from Pullman Road to Soncy Road for patching operations.

Bell Street Bridge Replacement (at I-40)

I-40 speed limit through construction zone is 50 mph.

I-40 frontage roads and Bell Street Speed limits are 35 mph.

Once this weekend’s (7/28 – 7/30) demolition of the eastbound turnaround bridge is complete, the Bell Street bridge will reopen for the workweek (7/31 – 8/4) and traffic will be put back on I-40 beginning Monday morning (7/31).

Once I-40 reopens to traffic on the morning of Monday, July 31, the right lane and shoulders will be closed in both directions.

The right northbound lane on Bell Street will be closed.

On Friday, Aug. 4, demolition of the main Bell Street bridge will begin at 9 p.m.

When the Bell Street bridge closes at 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, it will remain closed through completion of the project.

I-40 will close in both directions through the work zone at Bell Street beginning with lane closures at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4 followed by full closure of the interstate at 9 p.m.

I-40 will remain closed at Bell Street all weekend from 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 until 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7.

Direct Connect (I-40 & I-27 Interchange)

The left lane of the I-27N frontage road is closed just north of the 26 th Avenue exit for widening construction and other improvements.

Avenue exit for widening construction and other improvements. The ramp from 26 th Avenue onto I-27N is closed.

Avenue onto I-27N is closed. The left lane of the I-27S frontage road and the right lane of I-27S at the interchange are closed.

I-40 Bridge Replacement & Soncy Enhancements (Soncy/SL 335)

Installation of raised medians along Soncy Street will continue, with completion expected by Aug. 4. The left and center turn lanes will be closed in both directions when crews work at the following intersections (in this order): Soncy Street just north of I-40. 45 th Avenue, 34 th Avenue, Westgate Parkway

Avenue, 34 Avenue, Westgate Parkway At 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, Soncy Street will be closed at the I-40 overpass for completion of bridge span work. Soncy is expected to reopen by 7 a.m. that same day.

After raised median work is completed, the northbound right lane of Soncy Street will be closed just north of I-40 to widen the lane in front of the Drury Inn. The northbound right-turn only lane on SL 335 to the I-40 frontage road will be closed (most likely Aug. 1).

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Ross/Arthur) – No changes from previous week

On I-40E, the on-ramp to Crockett Street is closed.

The I-40W entrance ramp between Ross and Arthur streets is closed.

The I-40W entrance ramp between Nelson and Ross streets is closed.

The I-40E exit ramp between Osage and Nelson streets is closed.

The frontage road at Osage Street and I-40E is closed.

The right lanes of I-40W and I-40E are closed from Nelson Street to I-27.

The left lane of the I-40W frontage road is closed from Quarter Horse Drive to Arthur Street.

The left lane of the I-40E frontage road is closed from Arthur Street to Quarter Horse Drive.

State Loop 335 (Hollywood)