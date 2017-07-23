Lane Closure’s for July 23

Various lanes of the I-40 frontage roads will be closed from Pullman Road to Soncy Road for patching operations. The left lane of I-27 will be closed in both directions from Rockwell Road to McCormick Road for cable barrier repair. Bell Street at I-40 will close Friday, July 28 for the demolition of the eastbound turnaround bridge and will remain closed through Monday, July 31. I-40 will remain closed at Bell Street all weekend from 9 p.m. Friday, July 28 until 6 a.m. Monday, July 31.

Ongoing Projects

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Bell)

Expect various daily lane closures throughout the project to facilitate the upcoming bridge demolition.

The right northbound lane on Bell Street will be closed.

Bell Street at I-40 will close Friday, July 28 for the demolition of the eastbound turnaround bridge and will remain closed through Monday, July 31.

I-40 will close in both directions at Bell Street beginning with lane closures at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 28 followed by full closure of the interstate at 9 p.m.

I-40 will remain closed at Bell Street all weekend from 9 p.m. Friday, July 28 until 6 a.m. Monday, July 31.

Once demolition of the turnaround bridge is complete, Bell Street will reopen for the week (7/31 – 8/4).

Direct Connect (I-40 & I-27 Interchange) – No changes from previous week

The left lane of the I-27N frontage road is closed just north of the 26 th Avenue exit for widening construction and other improvements.

Avenue exit for widening construction and other improvements. The ramp from 26 th Avenue onto I-27N is closed.

Avenue onto I-27N is closed. The left lane of the I-27S frontage road and the right lane of I-27S at the interchange are closed.

I-40 Bridge Replacement & Soncy Enhancements (Soncy/SL 335)

For the installation of raised medians along Soncy Street, the left and center turn lanes will be closed in both directions at the following intersections beginning Monday, July 24 and continuing throughout the week (in this order):

o Soncy Street just north of I-40

o 45th Avenue

o 34th Avenue

o Westgate Parkway

At 2 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, Soncy Street will be closed at the I-40 overpass for completion of bridge span work. Soncy is expected to reopen by 7 a.m. that same day.

After raised median work is completed, the northbound right lane of Soncy Street will be closed just north of I-40 to widen the lane in front of the Drury Inn. The northbound right-turn only lane on SL 335 to the I-40 frontage road will be closed (most likely Aug. 1).

Eastbound and westbound traffic is traveling on the new eastbound bridge with one lane going westbound and two lanes going eastbound.

Westbound traffic is shifted to the south to one lane over the Soncy bridge.

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Ross/Arthur) – No changes from previous week

On I-40E, the on-ramp to Crockett Street is closed.

The I-40W entrance ramp between Ross and Arthur streets is closed.

The I-40W entrance ramp between Nelson and Ross streets is closed.

The I-40E exit ramp between Osage and Nelson streets is closed.

The frontage road at Osage Street and I-40E is closed.

The right lanes of I-40W and I-40E are closed from Nelson Street to I-27.

The left lane of the I-40W frontage road is closed from Quarter Horse Drive to Arthur Street.

The left lane of the I-40E frontage road is closed from Arthur Street to Quarter Horse Drive.

State Loop 335 (Hollywood)