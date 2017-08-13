Lane Closures for August 13-19.

Watch for crews performing seal coat operations along the westbound frontage road on I-40 from Helium Road to Hope Road.

Crews will be repairing cable barriers and working in the left lanes on I-40 from the Oldham County line to Bushland.

Watch for mobile operations as crews perform vegetation management on both I-40 and I-27 in all directions.

Bell Street Bridge Replacement (at I-40)

The Bell Street bridge, including the eastbound and westbound turnarounds, will remain closed through completion of the project.

The eastbound frontage road is reduced to one lane through the Bell Street intersection.

I-40 main lanes are reduced to two lanes in each direction until the completion of the project.

Direct Connect (I-40 & I-27 Interchange)

The left lane of the I-27N frontage road is closed just north of the 26th Avenue exit for widening construction and other improvements.

The ramp from 26th Avenue onto I-27N is closed.

The I-27 SB ramp to 26th Avenue is closed.

The left lane of the I-27S frontage road and the right lane of I-27S at the interchange are closed.

I-40 Bridge Replacement & Soncy Enhancements (Soncy/SL 335)

Bridge pour work originally planned for 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, has been rescheduled to 2 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16 due to predicted rain in the forecast. On Wednesday, Soncy Road will be closed at the I-40 overpass for completion of bridge span work. Soncy Road is expected to reopen by 7 a.m. that same day.

The northbound right and center lanes of Soncy Road will be closed from 34th Avenue to I-40 and the right lane from I- 40 to BI-40 to widen lanes. This forces traffic from 34th Avenue to BI-40 down to one lane going northbound and motorists should expect delays.

The westbound frontage road right-turn-only lane onto northbound Soncy Road will be closed until the widening is complete.

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Ross/Arthur)

On I-40E, the on-ramp east of Crockett Street is closed for several months.

The I-40W entrance ramp between Ross and Arthur streets is closed.

The I-40W entrance ramp between Nelson and Ross streets is closed.

The I-40E exit ramp between Osage and Nelson streets is closed.

The right lanes of I-40W and I-40E main lanes are closed from Nelson Street to I-27.

The left lane of the I-40W frontage road is closed from Quarter Horse Drive to Arthur Street.

The left lane of the I-40E frontage road is closed from Arthur Street to Ross Street.

The right lane of the I-40E frontage road is closed at Osage Street. Osage Street is closed at the south frontage road.

State Loop 335 (Hollywood)

Traveling eastbound, the right lane has been converted to a right turn only lane from just east of I-27 to Valleyview Drive. All thru traffic should use the left lane.

From Washington Street to I-27, the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph in both directions.

Wilshire Drive, Valleyview Drive to the north and Circle Drive are closed at SL 335 until the westbound frontage road can be opened to traffic.

Access to Lamount Drive will be closed at various times during the day.

Westbound Loop traffic must exit at Georgia Street and turn left under the bridge and right on the south frontage road to continue westbound.

The intersection of South Western Street and SL 335 is controlled by temporary traffic signals.

The intersection of South Georgia Street and SL 335 has a three-way stop condition at the north and the south frontage roads.

The exit and entrance ramps east of Georgia Street are ONE-WAY ramps.

Work continues on and along the shoulders from Washington Street to I-27.

Access to SL 335 at Olympia Drive is permanently closed.

