Lane Closures

The right lanes of I-27 will be closed in both directions for shoulder and drain repair. Various lanes will be closed on Amarillo Boulevard in both directions from Grand Street to Eastern Street for patching repairs. I-40 westbound and one lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed at Bell Street from 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 to pour the northbridge deck. Traffic will exit Bell Street and detour to the frontage road. After that, two eastbound lanes and one westbound lane on I-40 will be closed at Bell Street from 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24 to 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25 to pour the south bridge deck. Traffic will exit Bell Street and detour to the frontage road.

Bushland Bridge (I-40 & RM 2381) – no changes

Westbound traffic is diverted to the service road at the RM 2381 exit ramp and reenters I-40 at the next on-ramp.

Traffic on the frontage road north of I-40 is one-way going west between the off- and on-ramps of the detour.

Local traffic is detoured to Adkisson and Arnot roads to cross I-40.

Direct Connect (I-40 & I-27 Interchange)

To help ease congestion during peak drive times, southbound Interstate 27 will only be reduced to one lane of traffic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Wednesday, Sept. 20. During this time frame, expect traffic to narrow to one lane immediately south of the downtown interchange and continue slightly past the 26th Avenue exit. This traffic control is in place to allow construction of a concrete traffic rail and pavement tie-in.

The left lane of the I-27 north frontage road is closed just north of the 26th Avenue exit for widening construction and other improvements.

The ramp from 26th Avenue onto I-27 north is closed.

The I-27 southbound ramp to 26th Avenue is closed.

The left lane of the I-27 south frontage road and the right lane of I-27 south at the interchange are closed.

I-40 Bridge Replacement & Soncy Enhancements (Soncy/SL 335)

The Soncy underpass at I-40 will be closed from 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 to 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20 for removal of overhangs.

The northbound right and center lanes of Soncy Road could be closed for short durations from 34th Avenue to I-40 and the right lane from I-40 to BI-40 (Amarillo Boulevard) to widen lanes.

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Ross/Arthur) – no changes

The outside right lanes of I-40 eastbound are closed.

The eastbound I-40 exit for Quarter Horse/Nelson Street is closed. Motorists should use the exit at Ross Street or Grand Street.

The left lane of the eastbound I-40 frontage road is closed.

The outside right lanes on I-40 westbound are closed.

The on-ramp at westbound I-40 and Ross/Arthur is closed. Use the detour directing westbound frontage road traffic down to Arthur Street onto the eastbound frontage road over to the Grand Street turnaround. Use the I-40 westbound Grand Street on-ramp for to enter I-40 westbound.

The on-ramp at westbound I-40 and Quarter Horse Drive is closed. Use the detour directing westbound frontage road traffic under I-40 at Nelson Street to the eastbound frontage road over to the Grand Street turnaround. Use the westbound I-40 Grand Street on-ramp to enter I-40 westbound.

The left lane of the westbound I-40 frontage road is closed.

The right lanes of Arthur Street at I-40 are closed in both directions.

State Loop 335 (Hollywood)

Access to Bell St south of SL 335 will be closed beginning Wednesday, Sept. 20. Motorists should use Sundown Lane to access Bell Street south of SL 335. Traffic on SL 335 will be diverted to the north frontage road around the Bell Street intersection.

Traveling eastbound, the right lane has been converted to a right turn only lane from just east of I-27 to Valleyview Drive. All thru traffic should use the left lane.

From Washington Street to I-27, the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph in both directions.

Wilshire Drive, Valleyview Drive to the north, and Circle Drive are closed at SL 335 until the westbound frontage road can be opened to traffic.

Access to Lamount Drive will be closed at various times during the day.

Westbound Loop traffic must exit at Georgia Street and turn left under the bridge and right on the south frontage road to continue westbound.

The intersection of South Western Street and SL 335 is controlled by temporary traffic signals.

The intersection of South Georgia Street and SL 335 has a three-way stop condition at the north and the south frontage roads.

The exit and entrance ramps east of Georgia Street are ONE-WAY ramps.

Work continues on and along the shoulders from Washington Street to I-27.

Slow down in work zones. The life you save may be your own.

All projects are subject to change because of weather, emergency work, and other unexpected events.