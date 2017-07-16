Lane Closure Update for July 17 – 21

This week motorist can expect various lane of the I-40 frontage roads to be closed from Pullman Road to Soncy Road for patching operations. The left lane of I-27 will be closed in both directions from Rockwell Road to McCormick Road for cable barrier repair. The underpass at I-40 and Soncy will close at 7 p.m. Monday and reopen Tuesday at 7 a.m. to set deck panels for the westbound bridge. Depending on the progress of the work, the underpass could close again at 7 p.m. and reopen at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
ONGOING PROJECTS:
I-40 Bridge Replacement (Bell)
- Expect possible closures of the eastbound turnaround bridge and the right lane of northbound Bell Street at the bridge to facilitate moving a temporary traffic barrier.
- Utility work is currently underway in this area in preparation for bridge demolition, which is scheduled to begin Friday, July 28 at 9 p.m. Please watch for utility contractors and give them the space needed to do their jobs safely.
Direct Connect (I-40 & I-27 Interchange) – No changes from previous week
- The left lane of the I-27N frontage road is closed just north of the 26thAvenue exit for widening construction and other improvements.
- The ramp from 26thAvenue onto I-27N is closed.
- The left lane of the I-27S frontage road and the right lane of I-27S at the interchange are closed.
I-40 Bridge Replacement (Soncy/SL 335)
- The underpass at I-40 and Soncy (SL 335) will close at 7 p.m. Monday, (7/17/17) and reopen Tuesday, (7/18/17) at 7 a.m. to set deck panels for the westbound bridge. Depending on the progress of the work, the underpass could close again at 7 p.m. on Tuesday (7/18/17) and reopen at 7 a.m. on Wednesday (7/19/17).
- The right-turn only lane going northbound on Loop 335 to the I-40 frontage road is closed.
- Eastbound and westbound traffic is traveling on the new eastbound bridge with one lane going westbound and two lanes going eastbound.
- Westbound traffic is shifted to the south to one lane over the Soncy bridge.
I-40 Bridge Replacement (Ross/Arthur) – No changes from previous week
- On I-40E, the on-ramp to Crockett Street is closed.
- The I-40W entrance ramp between Ross and Arthur streets is closed.
- The I-40W entrance ramp between Nelson and Ross streets is closed.
- The I-40E exit ramp between Osage and Nelson streets is closed.
- The frontage road at Osage Street and I-40E is closed.
- The right lanes of I-40W and I-40E are closed from Nelson Street to I-27.
- The left lane of the I-40W frontage road is closed from Quarter Horse Drive to Arthur Street.
- The left lane of the I-40E frontage road is closed from Arthur Street to Quarter Horse Drive.
State Loop 335 (Hollywood) – No changes from previous week
- From Washington Street to I-27, the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph in both directions.
- The on-ramp from Washington Street to westbound SL 335 is temporally realigned for widening.
- The intersection of South Western Street and SL 335 is controlled by temporary traffic signals.
- The intersection of South Georgia Street and SL 335 has a four-way stop condition.
- Work continues on and along the shoulders from Washington Street to I-27.
- Access to SL 335 at Olympia Drive is permanently closed.
- Circle Drive is closed at SL 335 until the westbound frontage road can be opened to traffic.
- Access to Wilshire Drive, Valleyview Drive to the north and Lamount Drive will be closed at various times during the day.