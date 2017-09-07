Lake Meredith Hosting Special Weekend Tours

Starting Friday, September 8th, Lake Meredith will be hosting special weekend hikes throughout the park. Guest can take ranger-led hikes with different themes each week including navigating through time, a tour of McBride Ranch, catching the sunset at Harbor Bay and Hike of the week. These tours are open to everyone including hiking clubs, Boy and Girl Scout Groups, and schools. For more information or to set up reservation the call the Lake Meredith Headquarters at 857-3151.

FRIDAYS

1:00 p.m. “Navigating through Time” – Join a National Park Ranger and learn how to read a map and compass which will help you retrace the steps of various explorers that came before. Walk in the footsteps of Ice Age hunter and gathers, through Charles Gould (early 1900’s geologist) who documented for science, the rare and highly sought after Alibates Flint. Find what it was like and blaze your own path into history. Please call 806-857-3151. Limit 14 individuals. Meet at Alibates Visitor Center at 1:00 p.m. 2 hours.

SATURDAYS

10:00 a.m. “Hike of the Week – South Turkey Creek” – Meet at the South Turkey Creek Trailhead located in Harbor Bay for a short recreational tour exploring the Park’s newest trail. During the program, Park Rangers will discuss various topics surrounding Lake Meredith and our beautiful lake. 2 hours.

1:00 p.m. “Lake Meredith Mullinaw Fall Foliage Hike” – Meet at the Alibates Visitor Center as we caravan to the Mullinaw Trailhead located in McBride Canyon. During the program, we will explore the riparian oasis and the beautiful changing colors of the fall season. Meet at the Alibates Visitor Center at 12:30 p.m. 2 hours

5:45 p.m. “Harbor Bay Sunset Walk” – Meet at the Harbor Bay trailhead located in Harbor Bay for a Hike to the top of the Mesa to view the beautiful Texas Panhandle sunset. Bring sturdy shoes, water, and camera. Meet at Harbor Bay Trailhead at 5:45 p.m. Program starts at 6:00 p.m. 1 1/2 hours.

SUNDAYS

11:00 a.m. “Cowboy Days” – Take a walk with park staff and journey back in time to the early ranching days of the Texas Panhandle. Walk on what was the LX Ranch, where cowboys ruled the plains. Meet at the Alibates Visitor Center. 1 hour.

1:00 p.m. “McBride Ranch Tour” – Join a Ranger as we take an in-depth look at the McBride family who first settled in this area of the Panhandle of Texas. We will check out the oldest structure in Potter County, Texas. Meet at the Alibates Visitor Center at 12:45 p.m. as we caravan to McBride Canyon. 2 hours.