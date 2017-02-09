Kiss and Tail: Spend Valentines Day with the Animals

If you’re looking for a family-friendly Valentine’s Day, you should head out to the Amarillo Zoo. There will be Valentine’s card crafts for kids and, throughout the zoo, special exhibits will highlight some of the funny, and maybe a little strange, ways that animals show affection.

Zoo Coordinator, Mike Boley:

Admission:

Adults (13- 61) – $4

Senior (62 and up) – $3

Child (3-12) – $2

2 and under get in free

The Amarillo Zoo is located inside Thompson Park at NE 24th Ave and Dumas Highway.

For more information visit the Zoo’s website www.amarillozoo.org or like us on Facebook.