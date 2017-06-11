Kim Olsen Makes Bid For Agriculture Commissioner

Service is very important to Kim Olsen. The retired United States Air Force Colonel was part of the first generation of female military pilots and was one of the first women to command an operational flying squadron. Now Olsen wants to serve her state as Agriculture Commissioner.

The Colonel was in town to speak at the Potter-Randall Democratic Club’s community forum and talked about what Texans need from their Ag commissioner.

Kim Olsen touts Food safety, proper nutrition for school children and knocking down regulatory and financial burdens that hinder farmers and ranchers as part of her platform.

COMPLETE INTERVIEW with Kim Olsen: