KGNC Friday Morning Sports

Charley Hoffman Storms To Lead At The Masters

Charley Hoffman shot a seven-under 65 to take the lead after a windy first round at The Masters at Augusta National. William McGirt is alone in second place at three-under par, while Lee Westwood is third at minus-two. Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia headline a group of eight players tied for fourth at one-under. World number-one Dustin Johnson withdrew from the tournament with a back injury. The second round gets underway on Friday.

Rangers Open Series With A’s Tonight

The Texas Rangers are looking for their first win of the season tonight when they open up a three-game weekend series with the Oakland A’s at Globe Life Park. Texas was swept by Cleveland to begin the year. A.J. Griffin will get the start for the Rangers. Pregame begins at 6:30 on NewsTalk 710 KGNC.

M’s Top Astros To Avoid Sweep

The Seattle Mariners beat the Astros 4-2. Marwin Gonzalez and George Springer went deep for Houston, which won the first three games in the four-game set. Ken Giles took the loss. The Astros welcome the Royals to begin a three-game set tonight. Kansas City is 0-and-3 following a sweep in Minnesota.

Rockets Welcome Pistons

The Houston Rockets are back in action as they welcome the Pistons to town tonight. At 53-and-25, Houston is locked into the third seed in the Western Conference playoff race. After tonight they hit the road for two before wrapping up the season at home against the Timberwolves.

Other NBA Games Tonight:

7:30 p.m. – San Antonio Spurs at Dallas Mavericks

9:00 p.m. – Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns

NFL Draft Fast Approaching

The 2017 NFL Draft is fast approaching. The Texans are still evaluating players and bringing them in for visits. The draft kicks off on April 27th in Philadelphia. Houston owns the 25th overall pick in round one. The offseason program begins on April 17th.

Tebow Homers In Minor League Debut

Tim Tebow Hits A Homerun In His Minor League Debut

(Columbia, SC) — Tim Tebow is rounding the bases in his minor league debut. The former NFL quarterback hit a two-run home run in his first at-bat off of Augusta GreenJackets left-hander Domenic Mazza in the bottom of the second inning of the Columbia Fireflies’ season opener. Tebow talks about the blast. The New York Mets outfield prospect is beginning the season with their Single-A affiliate. Tebow hit .194 in 71 plate appearances during the Arizona Fall League. The Heisman Trophy Award winner signed with the Mets for 100-thousand dollars in September.