KGNC Election Coverage

PROP 1: PROPERTY TAX EXEMPTIONS FOR VETERANS SPOUSES — 3,447 of 7,212 precincts reporting

FOR 458,416 86%

AGAINST 74,029 14%

PROP 2: BETTER ACCESS TO HOME EQUITY — 3,447 of 7,212 precincts reporting

FOR 365,826 70%

AGAINST 158,811 30%

PROP 3: TERM LIMITS FOR OFFICEHOLDERS — 3,447 of 7,212 precincts reporting

FOR 439,122 83%

AGAINST 88,232 17%

PROP 4: CHALLENGES REPORTED TO ATTORNEY GENERAL — 3,447 of 7,212 precincts reporting

FOR 348,644 67%

AGAINST 169,823 33%

PROP 5: PROFESSIONAL SPORTS TEAMS AND RAFFLES — 3,447 of 7,212 precincts reporting

FOR 313,149 61%

AGAINST 201,708 39%

PROP 6: TAX WAIVERS FOR SPOUSES OF FALLEN FIRST RESPONDERS — 3,774 of 7,212 precincts reporting

FOR 449,096 85%

AGAINST 81,239 15%

PROP 7: BANKS CREDIT UNIONS AND RAFFLES — 3,774 of 7,212 precincts reporting

FOR 311,963 60%

AGAINST 208,209 40%

RANDALL CO. ALCOHOL SALES PREC. 1 — 19 of 19 precincts reporting

FOR 717 62%

AGAINST 437 38%

POTTER COUNTY SALES TAX — 24 of 24 precincts reporting

FOR 384 63%

AGAINST 221 37%

$100M BOND ISSUED TO AMARILLO I.S.D. — 40 of 40 precincts reporting

FOR 4,286 55%

AGAINST 3,462 45%

$13M BOND ISSUED TO TULIA I.S.D. — 1 of 1 precincts reporting

FOR 278 54%

AGAINST 237 46%

STRATFORD I.S.D. PROP 1: SCIENCE LABS — 1 of 1 precincts reporting

FOR 277 72%

AGAINST 109 28%

STRATFORD I.S.D. PROP 2: EXPAND VOCATIONAL AGRICULTURE — 1 of 1 precincts reporting

FOR 262 68%

AGAINST 124 32%

STRATFORD I.S.D. PROP 3: ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SAFETY/SECURITY — 1 of 1 precincts reporting

FOR 234 61%

AGAINST 151 39%

STRATFORD I.S.D. PROP 4: PERFORMANCE HALL — 1 of 1 precincts reporting

FOR 176 46%

AGAINST 210 54%

STRATFORD SALES AND USE TAX — 1 of 1 precincts reporting

FOR 186 63%

AGAINST 108 37%

SILVERTON SALES AND USE TAX — 1 of 1 precincts reporting

FOR 124 90%

AGAINST 14 10%

SILVERTON I.S.D. PROPOSITION — 1 of 1 precincts reporting

FOR 224 96%

AGAINST 10 4%

COLLINGSWORTH CO. ALCOHOL SALES — 1 of 1 precincts reporting

FOR 410 57%

AGAINST 308 43%

MAYOR OF HOWARDWICK

RIDDLE 46 38%

BYERS 75 62%