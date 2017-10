Hopefully, it doesn’t become a major issue for the Texas Panhandle, but Steelee Fischbacher of Texas Wheat Producers says army worms continue to be a threat.

Steelee says there are reports of infestations even into Oklahoma.

Army worms is just one topic that Steelee and I discussed during this morning’s KGNC Golden Spread Agribusiness update. To hear the rest of our conversation, use the audio player below.