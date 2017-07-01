Juvenile male in custody after early morning homicide in N. Amarillo
By Mike Hill
|
Jul 1, 2017 @ 10:55 AM

A teenager is dead after a shooting in Northeast Amarillo. Around 4:00 Saturday morning, police were called to the 1600-block of North Manhattan on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found 18-year old Aaron Jerrard Lancaster on the ground with witnesses performing life saving measures. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. A juvenile suspect was taken into custody and an autopsy on Lancaster will be performed in Lubbock. Anyone with information is asked to call the Special Crimes Unit at 378-9468.

