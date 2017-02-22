Josh Hamilton leaving Arizona due to knee issues

Texas Rangers Slugger Josh Hamilton has left Surprise AZ early to fly back to Texas after re-aggravating his left leg. Hamilton felt a problem with the knee while doing “arc” running on Tuesday, which means he was running at an angle and simulating base running rather than just a straight line. Hamilton has had 3 operations on his left knee including a cleanup operation in September 2015 and again on October 2015 and the latest one in June 2016.

Hamilton did not play at all last season. and he was released at the end of August. The five-time All-Star received medical clearance in December and signed a Minor League contract with the Rangers. He came to camp looking to earn a spot as the designated hitter and a possible backup at first base and outfield.