Jones: Not Ruling Out Romo Return

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not ruling out Tony Romo’s return to Dallas. Jones told the press at the NFL Scouting Combine that he isn’t closing the door on Romo returning to the team and has not authorized Romo’s agents to seek a new deal elsewhere. Romo’s cap figure is 24.7-million dollars for 2017, but would not be the starter after the emergence of rookie quarterback Dak Prescott. Romo appeared in just one game last season after fracturing his vertebrae in the preseason. Prescott took over and led Dallas to a 13-and-3 record and won the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year Award.