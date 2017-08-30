Jerry Jones Voices Support For Ezekiel Elliott

Cowboys Owner Stands Behind Elliott

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reiterated his support of Ezekiel Elliott with the second-year running back in New York appealing his six-game suspension. “Unfortunately you get confused in this conversation,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. “Every person that has any sense at all understands domestic violence and abhors it.” Jones went on to detail his background as the former head of a battered women’s shelter before firmly coming down on Elliott’s side: “It’s a very complicated issue because you have no evidence here. That’s all I want to say about it.” There’s no timetable for a decision on the ban from arbitrator Harold Henderson, who was appointed by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.