Jerry Jones Voices Support For Ezekiel Elliott
By Tim Butler
|
Aug 30, 2017 @ 5:11 AM
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, left, gives a thumbs up with his son Stephen Jones as they walk onto the field before the start of an NFL training camp football practice at the team's headquarters in Frisco, Texas, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Cowboys Owner Stands Behind Elliott

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reiterated his support of Ezekiel Elliott with the second-year running back in New York appealing his six-game suspension. “Unfortunately you get confused in this conversation,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. “Every person that has any sense at all understands domestic violence and abhors it.” Jones went on to detail his background as the former head of a battered women’s shelter before firmly coming down on Elliott’s side: “It’s a very complicated issue because you have no evidence here. That’s all I want to say about it.” There’s no timetable for a decision on the ban from arbitrator Harold Henderson, who was appointed by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

