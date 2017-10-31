Jerry Jones Says NFL Doing A Makeup Call On Ezekiel Elliott

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, left, gives a thumbs up with his son Stephen Jones as they walk onto the field before the start of an NFL training camp football practice at the team's headquarters in Frisco, Texas, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

(Dallas, TX) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says suspended running back Ezekiel Elliott is paying for the NFL’s past mistakes with former Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice. Jones told a Dallas radio station today that Elliott is a victim of an overcorrection and that this wouldn’t of been an issue before the Ray Rice assault case in 2014. Rice was initially suspended two games but was later banned indefinitely after a video surfaced of the incident.

Elliott’s six-game suspension is back on after a judge denied his request for a preliminary injunction to block the suspension until the legal process plays out in court. The ruling came after hearing arguments from the NFL and Players’ Association on Monday. The decision has been stayed 24 hours to allow both camps to prepare for a possible appeal. Elliott was handed the ban for a domestic violence incident with his former girlfriend in 2016, although he was never arrested or charged in the case.

From TTWN Media Networks LLC