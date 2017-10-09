Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Will Stand During National Anthem

The Dallas Cowboys and staff stand on the sideline during the playing of the national anthem before the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

(Arlington, TX) — Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is switching his stance on the National Anthem. Jones said following the Cowboys’ loss to the Packers that any player who doesn’t stand for the anthem will not play. The Cowboys owner knelt with his players in a show of solidarity before their game in Week Three versus the Rams, but stood once the flag was displayed. All of the Dallas players stood for the anthem before Sunday’s game against the Packers, but defensive lineman Damontre Moore and David Irving raised their fists at the end of the song.