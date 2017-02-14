Jared Miller Takes Oath of Office as New City Manager

Amarillo’s new city manager, Jared Miller, took the Oath of Office during the city council’s work session Tuesday afternoon, making his title official. Miller had been the city manager of San Marcos, a position he held for three years. We spoke to Miller after the ceremony, who said he’s always wanted to return to West Texas.

Miller comes with 17 years of experience in municipal and county government administration. He said one of his first short term goals is to evaluate the rate of turnover the city has had in key positions, and provide career development opportunities for some of the city’s newer managers.