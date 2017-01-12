Jared Miller Named New City Manager

The City of Amarillo’s Mayor and City Council named Jared Miller as the new city manager for Amarillo, Texas. The final decision was made on Tuesday, Jan. 10. After negotiation between both parties on Thursday, Miller decided to accept the position and the duties that come with it. According to Mayor Paul Harpole, it was a very hard decision to make and the race was close, but he gave his reasons why Miller became the prime candidate.

KGNC had a chance to speak to Miller before the Council made their decision and he gave his thoughts on the position and the city.

The announcement of Miller’s hiring will formally be announced during the next city council meeting on Tuesday, Jan.17. Miller served as the city manager for the City of San Marcos, TX and has 17 years’ experience in municipal and county government administration. Miller has earned a Bachelor’s of Political Science and a Master’s in Public Administration.