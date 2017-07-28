Japan Hikes Duties On Beef

Consequences of the U.S. withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement are now impacting the U.S. beef industry.

Just how much of an effect there will be in terms of total tonnage remains to be seen, but news came out overnight that Japan will now begin imposing higher duties on frozen beef from the U.S. It gets complicated, but essentially there has been such rapid growth in the amount of U.S. frozen beef purchased by Japanese consumers, the sales volume has reached levels that trigger safeguards designed to protect Japanese beef producers from foreign competition. Those protective safeguards are allowed under WTO rules but would have gone away under TPP.

So, from now through March 31st of next year, U.S. frozen beef shipped to Japan will be hit with a 50 percent duty, instead of what is ordinarily an already high 38.5 percent duty. And, because other countries that export beef have worked out bilateral trade agreements with Japan, those countries face lower import duties and their frozen beef will be gaining a price advantage in competition with the U.S.