Ivy Case Turns Up Two More Arrest

Two more arrests have been made in the murder for hire case of Billy Glenn Ivy.

Kimberly Dison and Tyler Geisdorf were arrested for participating in a capital murder plot that investigators say Ivy Jr put together.

Ivy was indicted in October on two counts of paying and promising to pay men to kill two others and is facing other felony charges including paying people to set a house on fire.

Ivy is in the Randall County Jail due to a judge revoking his release on a federal charge of owning three unregistered silencers for rifles. He pleaded guilty to that charge and is awaiting sentencing.

Another man, 45-year-old Billy Elmore, linked to the murder for hire plot was killed in September after a SWAT standoff.