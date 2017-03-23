Investigation Firm Believes Foul Play was Involved in Case of Missing Teen

An investigation firm hired to continue the search for missing Hemphill County teen, Thomas Brown, believe foul play was involved. We spoke to the senior investigator on the case, Philip Klein of Klein Investigations and Consulting, who said they’ve been able to confirm anonymous tips that support a far more nefarious narrative.

The firm believes there is someone at Canadian High School with direct knowledge of the circumstances surrounding his disappearance. A $20,000 reward has been posted for information leading to Brown.

In the wake of recent wildfire damage northeast of Canadian, Klein Investigations and Consulting is also seeking help from the public.

The 18-year-old high school senior has been missing since Nov. 23, 2016 and was last seen around 11:30 p.m that night. Brown’s SUV was found the next morning at the municipal waste water treatment facility parked. Their last lead came n February, when Thomas’s backpack was found almost four miles from where search dogs lost trace of him in their initial sweeps in November, but Brown’s cell phone and wallet were never recovered.

He was last seen in a solid black pull over with an orange OSU insignia on the left shoulder, black Canadian Wildcat shirt and faded Buckle jeans, which you can see below. It’s possible he was also wearing an orange beanie, and new gray/black Under Armour shoes.

If you think you might have information on the whereabouts of Thomas Brown or what happened the night he disappeared, contact the Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office at 806-323-5324.