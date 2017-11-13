Interview with Potter County Judge Candidate Wade Overstreet

The race for judge of the Potter County Court at Law Precinct 2 has a new candidate.

Wade Overstreet currently the civil division chief at the Potter County Attorney’s Office announced his run for the position on Saturday evening.

I had a chance to talk to Overstreet and asked him why he is seeking the office.

He also spoke about what he would like to do if elected.

Pamela C. Sirmon currently holds the position, but will not seek re-election.

Overstreet will face Matthew Hand in the Republican primary.

COMPLETE INTERVIEW: