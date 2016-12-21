Interim City Manager Receives National Credentials

Interim City Manager Bob Cowell can add another accomplishment to the list. Recently, Cowell received the Credentialed Manager designation from the International City/County Management Association (ICMA).

Jesse Patton with the City said that Cowell is one of 1,400 local government management professionals currently credentialed through the ICMA, which is a huge accomplishment.

Cowell has served the ICMA on their Sustainable Communities Advisory Committee, Advisory Board of Graduate Education, and made significant contributions to a number of other organizations,

