This Oct. 12, 2015, photo shows a roasted Thanksgiving turkey gravy in Concord, N.H. Regardless of how you cook the turkey, experts say to make sure you let it sit, undisturbed, on a cutting board or platter for at least 30 minutes before carving. This allows the bird to finish cooking more gently and reabsorb all of its juices, producing moist meat. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)