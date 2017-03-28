The Inn of Amarillo Project Moves Forward

The main agenda item at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting was the demolition of the Inn of Amarillo. Cost seemed to be the main sticking point, but after a unanimous vote, the council agreed that it would be money well spent.

Council member Lisa Blake

Blake added that it was vital that the city moved on this issue.

Council member Elisha Demerson said that benefits are already being reaped. He announced that a private investor is partnering with the city to build.

Demerson cited city manager Jared Miller for thinking outside of the box to get the building knocked down and citizens who stressed the need to improve their community.