Infant Death Under Investigation By A.P.D.

The death of an 8-month infant is under investigation by the Amarillo Police Department. Officers were called to a residence in the 1100 block of South Carolina on June 30th on a report of an unresponsive child.

Once there evidence showed that the baby had been physically injured and the Special Crimes Unit detectives and Crime Scene Investigation Unit were called in.

The 8-month-old was transported to a local hospital but passed away a day later. If you have any information on this crime please call Special Crimes at 378-4268.