Indivisible Amarillo Holds Candidates Forum

Indivisible Amarillo held a candidate forum Wednesday night. The group came together here in the city after both a local and national reaction to the Women’s March on Washington in January. Jerri Glover talks about the purpose of the group.

Dr. Brian Farmer of Amarillo College moderated the forum and questioned candidates for city council and the mayor’s office, on topics such as a no-kill animal shelter to where they stand on the MPEV and downtown revitalization.

Jack Knight who attended the event said it gave the public a chance to hear the candidates first hand.

Phil Hill lifelong Amarillo resident and owner of 118 Classic Barbershop talks about what is of importance to him in the upcoming election.

Hill started his barbershop in downtown Amarillo before the revitalization and has concerns that the needs of businesses like his are not being addressed under the project.

Hill added what he took away from the event.