More Indictments In The Billy Glenn Ivy Jr. Case

Billy Glenn Ivy and two others involved in a murder for hire plot and arson were indicted in Randall County Wednesday.

Patrick Clemons was indicted by a grand jury for being the person Ivy wanted to kill a rival in a murder-for-hire plot along with Amber Stone, indicted for being one of two people who set the fire for money.

Ivy was indicted for providing the cash in both cases

Ivy was sentenced to 41 months in prison on weapons charges on Monday of this week.

Last week, two more people were arrested in connection with the murder-for-hire plot, and in September, a man killed in a SWAT standoff was also linked to the conspiracy to commit capital murder.

http://www.kgncnewsnow.com/billy-glenn-ivy-jr-sentenced-weapons-charges/