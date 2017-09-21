Illegal Exiting off the Highway on the Rise

With ongoing construction along the highways, the Amarillo Police Department says there are more and more issues of drivers exiting the highway over the grass median to get to the service roads.

There are multiple reasons that drivers should avoid doing this.

1.) It is against the law – Texas Traffic Code 545.064 says that an operator may not drive on or from a limited access or controlled-access roadway except at an entrance or exit established by a public authority.

2.) This is a dangerous practice – Drivers on the service roads are not expecting a vehicle to exit where there is not a marked exit. In some cases, drivers are exiting the highway over a grass median just after a marked exit and vehicles legally exiting cannot see or be seen until it’s too late.

3.) This is causing ruts in the grass – The ruts are unattractive and can lead to erosion problems in the future.

4.) You could get stuck – As if waiting in traffic wasn’t bad enough now you are stuck in the mud waiting for someone to rescue you.