ICE STORM WARNING In Effect For The Northern & Eastern Texas Panhandle

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN AMARILLO HAS ISSUED AN ICE STORM WARNING...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO NOON CST SUNDAY. THE WINTER STORM WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. EXPECT FREEZING DRIZZLE TO DEVELOP FRIDAY MORNING AND CHANGE OVER TO FREEZING RAIN BY FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND CONTINUING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF ONE QUARTER INCH ARE EXPECTED WITH POTENTIAL FOR HIGHER AMOUNTS WITH THE EASTERN TEXAS PANHANDLE MEETING CRITERIA BETWEEN 12 PM FRIDAY AND 12 PM SATURDAY AND THE OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND NORTHEASTERN TEXAS PANHANDLE MEETING CRITERIA BETWEEN SATURDAY TO SUNDAY. DRIVING CONDITIONS WILL BECOME NEARLY IMPOSSIBLE. POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. DAMAGE TO TREES AND POWER LINES IS POSSIBLE. COMMERCE WILL LIKELY BE IMPACTED. ALSO, ICE ON SIDEWALKS, PORCHES, AND DRIVEWAYS WILL MAKE WALKING HAZARDOUS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TRAVEL IS STRONGLY DISCOURAGED. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL...KEEP A WINTER SURVIVAL WITH YOU. IF YOU GET STRANDED...STAY WITH YOUR VEHICLE. BE ALERT FOR SNAPPED POWER LINES AND TREE BRANCHES. BE PREPARED FOR POWER OUTAGES BY HAVING ALTERNATIVE HEAT SOURCES AND SEVERAL DAYS OF SUPPLIES.