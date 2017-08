The Texas Panhandle is fortunate to be out of the path of Harvey. But many Texas farmers and ranchers are suffering the effects of the hurricane.

If you would like to help out, one way is the STAR Fund, which is managed by the Texas Department of Agriculture. For more information and to donate,

go here:

http://www.texasagriculture.gov/Home/ProductionAgriculture/DisasterAssistance/STARFund.aspx