House Fire Intentionally Set, One Arrested

No injuries were reported after a fire in the San Jacinto area. Around 8:10 Tuesday night, crews were called to the 700-block of South Mississippi where they found heavy fire coming from the rear of a house. A sunroom type add-on in the rear was also fully involved and the fire was extending into the living area of the house and also into the attic. There was a duplex apartment on the rear of the property that suffered some exterior radiant heat damage, but did not catch fire. The house is for sale and was unoccupied at the time. The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled the fire as intentionally set, and has taken a suspect into custody. Damages are estimated at $35,000.