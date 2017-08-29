Hotel Robbed at Gunpoint
By Mike Hill
|
Aug 29, 2017 @ 2:28 PM

No arrests have been made after a local hotel was robbed at gunpoint. Around 9:45 Monday night, police were sent to the Executive Inn on South Coulter on a robbery. A female employee said the suspect walked in, lifted his shirt and showed her a handgun, placed his hand on it and demanded money. After she gave him the cash, he ran back out the front door. The suspect was a White or Hispanic man wearing a hat or possibly some type of clothing wrapped around or over his head, covering the lower half of his face. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

