Hoping For Rain

Over the past week and a half, much of the region has been hit by storms that delivered a lot of hail, but little rain. Our dry spell is prompting some concerns, especially at this critical stage of development for newly planted crops. Here’s the assessment we got from Gray County Extension Agent Mike Jeffcoat:

And, over in Donley County, Extension Agent Leonard Haynes knows that some of the cotton planted there was more than just a little dry going in:

A good example of how dry we’ve been: Amarillo’s official rainfall total since March 1 is 4.82 inches. That means – even with some nice rains along the way – for the past three and a half months, we’re two inches below normal.