Holiday Safety For Children and Motorist

Young children and Teenagers will be out in full force enjoying their new Christmas bicycles, scooters & roller blades and Triple A Texas wants to make sure they are safe. According to KidsAndCars.org, a nonprofit child safety organization, an average of 232 fatalities and 13,000 injuries occur every year due to back over collisions. Here is Sarah Schimmer with the public affairs office of Triple A Texas New Mexico.

Schimmer suggests motorist back out of drive ways slowly, check your blind spots, always assume children are present, do not rely on rear view or back up cameras 100% and slow down on neighborhood streets. Parents should teach children not to play in, around or under vehicles. Avoid making the driveway a playground and review safety precautions with the kids