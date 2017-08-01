HIV Testing Grant Approval.
By Tyler Williams
|
Aug 1, 2017 @ 7:24 PM

During Tuesday Night’s city council meeting, members approved a grant from the Texas Department of State Health Services for the amount of $210,250 to be applied to the 2018 year. With this grant, it will go to help the health department provide services to those who are HIV positive and to provide testing along with risk reduction education.

Casie Stoughton Director of Public Health about what this grant will go to help.

Stoughton says that all of their testing is confidential. For more information about HIV Testing or if you have questions, contact them at 378-6300 or go to the Amarillo Department of Public Health at 1000 Martin Road.

Related Content

Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson Meets With Governor G...
Amarillo Street to be renamed for Fallen Officer
Tuesday Night City Council Meeting
Canyon Police Need Your Help Finding Suspect
Meeting Held for Former Ruby Tequila’s Emplo...
Missing Oklahoma Teen Maybe In The Amarillo Area
Comments