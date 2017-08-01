HIV Testing Grant Approval.

During Tuesday Night’s city council meeting, members approved a grant from the Texas Department of State Health Services for the amount of $210,250 to be applied to the 2018 year. With this grant, it will go to help the health department provide services to those who are HIV positive and to provide testing along with risk reduction education.

Casie Stoughton Director of Public Health about what this grant will go to help.

Stoughton says that all of their testing is confidential. For more information about HIV Testing or if you have questions, contact them at 378-6300 or go to the Amarillo Department of Public Health at 1000 Martin Road.