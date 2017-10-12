To mark the end of Hispanic Heritage Month, Los Barrios De Amarillo and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce held their annual Hispanic Heritage Luncheon today at the Wesley Community Center. The event is to recognize contributions the Hispanic citizens have made to the community and to honor Hispanic leaders in Amarillo. An awards ceremony was also held to honor those in the community such as a Rising Star award, Heart of the Barrio award and male and the Hispanic Male and Female of the Year award. During the luncheon, Pete Mendez, a senior businessman, and Civic Leader spoke to those who attended.

Aleigha Julomo – Youth Leader Award

Melissa Carnero – Rising Star Award

Liz Rascon Alaniz – Hispanic Woman of the Year Award

Georgia Estrada – Heart of the Borrio

Manny Del Ossantos – Hispanic Man of the Year

Committee Member Mary Bralley.

Committee Member Mary Bralley on Future Events